"The Fate of the Furious" new trailer features Charlize Theron (video)
March 10, 2017 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Fate of the Furious" unleashes a new trailer that gives a better understanding at the powers Charlize Theron's Cipher holds in her hands, AceShowbiz said. "No one's ready for this," she says. "There's thousands of cars in this city and now they're all mine."
The eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise follows Vin Diesel's Dom going rogue. The team faces trial like they never did before as Dom is seduced into the world of crime. "This crew is about family but the game has changed now," The Rock's Hobbs says.
From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, they will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage and to bring home the man who made them a family.
Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson are among the returning cast while Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood are new additions. Directed by F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton"), it's due April 14 in the States.
