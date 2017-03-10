Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard’s “Aftermath” adds cast
March 10, 2017 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Irish actor Fionn O’Shea has joined the cast of Fox Searchlight and BBC Films’ “The Aftermath”, which stars Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke.
The film, based on Rhidian Brook’s novel of the same name, is set in 1946 in Germany. It is directed by James Kent from a script written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse and Brook.
O’Shea, who was nominated for this year’s Dublin Film Festival Rising Star Award, will take on the role of Jack in ITV’s drama series “Innocent” later this year.
Last year, O’Shea starred in John Butler’s coming-of-age feature “Handsome Devil,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The feature will be released in the U.K. and Ireland by Icon and worldwide by Netflix in April.
Last year, he appeared alongside Mark Strong and Jamie Dornan in “The Siege of Jadotville,” based on the real-life conflict between Irish Army UN Peacekeepers and Katangese forces during the Congo Crisis in 1961.
He first attracted attention in Steph Green’s 2009 short “New Boy,” which was nominated for an Oscar.
Photo: Hugh O’Conor
