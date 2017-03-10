Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy “Baskets” renewed for season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Baskets family will be back. FX has ordered a third season of Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy series Baskets for premiere in 2018, Deadline said.

Co-created by Galifianakis with Jonathan Krisel and Louis C.K., who also serve as executive producers, Baskets is currently airing Season 2, which sees the Baskets family at its most fragile. Losing his wife and his rodeo job, Chip (Galifianakis) jumps on a train to get the hell out of Bakersfield, but a gang of gutter punks, the police, and a sudden death drag him right back into the drama he tried to escape. Dale’s (Galifianakis) marriage crumbles as his unrequited love affair with Martha (Martha Kelly) deepens, and Christine (Louie Anderson), who dedicated her life to her sons with little affection in return, takes her own happiness into consideration for once —and finds romance on the way. The renewal was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Programming.

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” said Grad. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

In its first season, Baskets won a supporting actor comedy series Emmy and Critics’ Choice award for Louie Anderson for his role as Mrs. Baskets.

M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza also executive produce. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Baskets continues tonight with its “Funeral” episode at 10 PM on FX.