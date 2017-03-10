Polish music festival Open’er 2017 announces four more acts

PanARMENIAN.Net - New acts have been announced for Open’er 2017, NME said.

The Polish festival takes place this year at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1.

Joining previously announced acts including headliners Foo Fighters, Radiohead, The xx and The Weeknd are Dua Lipa, Rae Sremmurd, Jimmy Eat World and Nicolas Jaar.

‘Black Beatles’ hitmakers Rae Sremmurd will play the Wednesday leg of the festival, followed by US band Jimmy Eat World on the Thursday. Saturday, meanwhile, sees British pop upstart Dua Lipa perform, as well as experimental electronic musician Nicolas Jaar.

Previously confirmed for Open’er are James Blake, Solange, G-Eazy, Mac Miller and Prophets Of Rage.

Last year’s stellar bill featured the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Last Shadow Puppets and Bastille.