Hugh Jackman may portray Enzo Ferrari in upcoming bio

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hugh Jackman is in talks to portray motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in an upcoming biopic directed by Michael Mann. As AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline, the "Logan" actor may team up with Noomi Rapace, who is in talks to play Ferrari's estranged wife in the film.

The project has been in development for 17 years and originally started by Mann and late director Sidney Pollack. The biopic marks Mann's first film since he directed Chris Hemsworth-starring "Blackhat", which became one of the biggest flops in 2015. Christian Bale was set to play Ferrari two years ago, but he reportedly quit due to his concern over the requirement to gain weight for the project.

"Ferrari" will take place in 1957, when Enzo had to battle for supremacy against his rival Maserati. Passion, failure, success and death collided in Ferrari's life at that time.

Jackman earns praise for his performance in the final Wolverine movie "Logan". The movie posted the fifth-biggest opening for R-rated movie ever, earning a spectacular $88.4 million on its first weekend in North America. Jackman will next be seen in "The Greatest Showman", in which he will star opposite Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.

Rapace, meanwhile, is best known for her portrayal as Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" movie trilogy. She will return in "Prometheus" sequel "Alien: Covenant" and star alongside Orlando Bloom in thriller "Unlocked". Rapace will also star opposite Will Smith in action fantasy "Bright".