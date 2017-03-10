Hugh Jackman may portray Enzo Ferrari in upcoming bio
March 10, 2017 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hugh Jackman is in talks to portray motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in an upcoming biopic directed by Michael Mann. As AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline, the "Logan" actor may team up with Noomi Rapace, who is in talks to play Ferrari's estranged wife in the film.
The project has been in development for 17 years and originally started by Mann and late director Sidney Pollack. The biopic marks Mann's first film since he directed Chris Hemsworth-starring "Blackhat", which became one of the biggest flops in 2015. Christian Bale was set to play Ferrari two years ago, but he reportedly quit due to his concern over the requirement to gain weight for the project.
"Ferrari" will take place in 1957, when Enzo had to battle for supremacy against his rival Maserati. Passion, failure, success and death collided in Ferrari's life at that time.
Jackman earns praise for his performance in the final Wolverine movie "Logan". The movie posted the fifth-biggest opening for R-rated movie ever, earning a spectacular $88.4 million on its first weekend in North America. Jackman will next be seen in "The Greatest Showman", in which he will star opposite Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.
Rapace, meanwhile, is best known for her portrayal as Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" movie trilogy. She will return in "Prometheus" sequel "Alien: Covenant" and star alongside Orlando Bloom in thriller "Unlocked". Rapace will also star opposite Will Smith in action fantasy "Bright".
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS offers MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for half-price In case of buying a smartphone for AMD 90 000 or more from VivaCell-MTS service centers, users can get another one for AMD 9 900.
China congress adopting "new language" on Taiwan The president of the official All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots said he had always been optimistic about relations with Taiwan.
Election campaign: ORO leader links Armenia’s development to Russia “Saakashvili made a mistake by contrasting Georgia's economic development to anti-Russian policies,” Seyran Ohanyan said.
Putin hosts Turkey's Erdogan for Syria talks Erdogan noted that cooperation in building a Russian natural gas pipeline and a nuclear power plant in Turkey have regained pace.