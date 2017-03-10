Tom Hardy’s "Taboo" gets 2nd season order from FX and BBC One
March 10, 2017 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tom Hardy will be back on your television for more "Taboo" episodes. Following the freshman run that was well received by critics and viewers, the period drama series has received a second season order from FX and BBC One, AceShowbiz said.
"We're thrilled people want to know what happens next and that the BBC and FX are up for more adventures with the devil Delaney and the league of the damned," says executive producer Ridley Scott in a statement. "Along with our international distributors, Sonar Entertainment, the BBC and FX have been great partners, supporting 'Taboo' at every stage so it could be the dark, dirty brute of a drama that it is."
Hardy adds, "We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news."
Set in 1814, the first season follows James Keziah Delaney (Hardy) who returns to London from Africa after presumed to be long dead, to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild his life. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, he must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence.
Hardy and his father Chips Hardy created the series along with Steven Knight. The three also serve as executive producers along with Scott, Kate Crowe, Dean Baker, Liza Marshall and Tom Lesinski. The show boasts an impressive cast which includes Oona Chaplin, Mark Gatiss, Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Graham and many others.
Hardy will reprise his role in the eight-part season 2, which will start filming this month.
