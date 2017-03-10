VivaCell-MTS offers MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for half-price
March 10, 2017 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In case of buying a smartphone for AMD 90,000 or more from VivaCell-MTS service centers, users can get an MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for AMD 9,900, the company announced on Friday, March 10.
The number of smartphones is limited, the offer available till April 10, VivaCell-MTS said.
However, only in the event of buying smartphones in cash, by installment or through subscription to StartPhone tariff plan is the MTS Smart Start 3 available for AMD 9,900, the company said.
VivaCell-MTS (K-Telecom CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, having the widest 2G/3.75G/4G network reach and spreading a wide range of Voice and Data services all across Armenia. VivaCell-MTS drives innovation and aims at always being at the forefront of any development serving the Armenian mobile communications market.
