VivaCell-MTS offers MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for half-price

PanARMENIAN.Net - In case of buying a smartphone for AMD 90,000 or more from VivaCell-MTS service centers, users can get an MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for AMD 9,900, the company announced on Friday, March 10.

The number of smartphones is limited, the offer available till April 10, VivaCell-MTS said.

However, only in the event of buying smartphones in cash, by installment or through subscription to StartPhone tariff plan is the MTS Smart Start 3 available for AMD 9,900, the company said.

