Two new David Bowie albums set for release
March 10, 2017 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - David Bowie fans are facing up to either getting out of bed very, very early or staying up all night after it was announced that two albums of previously unreleased material are set to hit the shelves. The trouble is they’re both limited edition releases for the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22, Gigwise said.
Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) is a three-album set recorded on the Philly Dogs Tour in September 1974. Though some of the material also appeared in Alan Yentob’s BBC documentary, Cracked Actor, the forthcoming triple vinyl, five-sided album contains the full concert. The sixth side houses an etching of the Diamond Dogs-era Bowie logo.
Mixed by Bowie’s old friend and collaborator Tony Visconti, the new album features a line-up and set list that’s in contrast to Bowie’s 1974 album, David Live.
Also set for release is Bowpromo, a single-sided release that recreates a rare 1971 pressing that featured seven Bowie tracks on its A-side, with five alternate versions of songs that ended up on Hunky Dory, as well as a version of It Ain’t Easy, which eventually appeared on The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars. The re-issue also features new sleeve notes and Bowie prints.
