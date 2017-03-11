“Avatar” sequels put on hold again, James Cameron says
March 11, 2017 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After numerous delays, "Avatar" sequels are put on hold again, AceShowbiz said. Director James Cameron opens up in a new interview with The Toronto Star, "Well, 2018 is not happening." He adds, "We haven't announced a firm release date."
The filmmaker explains why he needs more time, "What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So, we're not making Avatar 2, we're making Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. It's an epic undertaking. It's not unlike building the Three Gorges dam."
To tide fans over, a new video game based on the 2009 sci-fi epic is being developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with Cameron's studio. It is expected to "continue to expand and deepen in the Avatar universe in exciting and innovative ways along with the films."
