“Bond 25” finds scribes - will Daniel Craig return?
March 11, 2017 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Bond 25" is reportedly moving forward in pre-production despite the uncertainty about Daniel Craig's return, AceShowbiz said. According to British entertainment reporter Baz Bamigboye, the twenty-fifth James Bond movie will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have contributed to several Bond movies including "Skyfall" and "Spectre".
Bamigboye reports the news by sharing Craig's picture on his Twitter account and writing, "Writers #nealpurvis & #robertwade hired to write story for #Bond25. #DanielCraig still deciding whether he will do it." The reporter's tweet suggests that, while the next Bond movie has found its scribes, Craig is still mulling over whether or not he will reprise his role as the 007 agent.
British agent James Bond was portrayed by Craig in four movies, which include "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre". Naomie Harris, who starred opposite Craig in "Skyfall" and "Spectre", recently said that she believed there would be a "good chance" Craig would reprise his role as James Bond.
However, there have been a lot of rumors about possible replacements should Craig not return. Among the top choices are Tom Hardy, Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner and Tom Hiddleston. Hiddleston, though, recently responded to the rumors by saying that no one actually approached him to offer him the role of the British agent.
"Obviously it's very flattering that people think I'm part of the conversation," Hiddleston said in an interview. "It's difficult, because people say, 'How would you feel if you were asked?' And you don't know because you haven't been asked," he continued.
In the meantime, Craig can be seen in crime thriller "Kings" and comedy "Logan Lucky". "Kings" is set to be released sometime this year, while "Logan Lucky" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 18.
