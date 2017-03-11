The Netherlands withdraws Turkish minister's travel permission
March 11, 2017 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Netherlands has withdrawn permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu to fly to Rotterdam on Saturday, March 11 after he was barred from addressing a Turkish rally there, CNN Turk and NTV television stations said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Rotterdam city authorities had banned Cavusoglu from addressing a meeting there in support of President Tayyip Erdogan's campaign for extended powers to be put to a referendum in April. He had said he would fly to Rotterdam anyway.
CNN Turk said he was denied a flight permit. NTV said he was denied a landing permit.
