The Netherlands withdraws Turkish minister's travel permission

March 11, 2017 - 15:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Netherlands has withdrawn permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu to fly to Rotterdam on Saturday, March 11 after he was barred from addressing a Turkish rally there, CNN Turk and NTV television stations said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Rotterdam city authorities had banned Cavusoglu from addressing a meeting there in support of President Tayyip Erdogan's campaign for extended powers to be put to a referendum in April. He had said he would fly to Rotterdam anyway.

CNN Turk said he was denied a flight permit. NTV said he was denied a landing permit.

