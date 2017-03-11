44 civilians dead in Damascus bombings: monitor
March 11, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twin bombs killed 44 people in the Old City of Damascus on Saturday, March 11, a monitoring group said, in one of the bloodiest attacks in the heart of the Syrian capital, AFP reports.
A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al-Saghir area, which houses several Shiite mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Several Shiite pilgrims were among the dead.
"There are also dozens of people wounded, some of them in a serious condition," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.
The director general of the capital's Al-Mujtahed hospital told AFP earlier there were at least 28 people dead and 45 wounded.
The SANA state news agency reported that "two bombs planted by terrorists exploded near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Bab Musalla, causing dead and wounded."
Shiite shrines are a frequent target of attack for Sunni extremists of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group (IS), not only in Syria but also in neighbouring Iraq.
The Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum to the south of Damascus, Syria's most visited Shiite pilgrimage site, has been hit by several deadly bombings during the six-year-old civil war.
Top stories
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Partner news
Latest news
Columbia Museum of Art features “Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales” exhibit This whimsical exhibition showcases his illustrations for literary classics including Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Don Quixote.
“The Paris of Toulouse-Lautrec” exhibit on view at the Chrysler Museum Toulouse-Lautrec created iconic works of the hedonistic nightlife that still define the ideal of bohemian urban life today.
San Francisco exhibit offers view of Henri Matisse, Richard Diebenkorn Diebenkorn’s first truly immersive experience of Matisse’s work occurred in Los Angeles in 1952.
Microsoft updates Cortana iPhone app in bid to take on Apple's Siri The homescreen can display information cards on items like news, weather, traffic, package deliveries, and nearby restaurants.