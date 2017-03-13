Sia and P!nk’s new single “Waterfall” lands online (video)
March 13, 2017 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sia and P!nk have shared their collaborative track ‘Waterfall’. The two artists teamed up with Norwegian songwriting duo Stargate on the track, NME reports.
Stargate have previous credits on the likes of Beyoncé‘s ‘Irreplaceable’, Rihanna hits ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ and ‘Diamonds’ and Fifth Harmony‘s ‘Worth It.
According to Digital Spy, Sia was the one to make the collaboration happen, with the star bringing P!nk on board for the song, which she also co-wrote with Diplo and Jr Blender.
Meanwhile, Sia has called on Kanye West to go fur free during the debut of his new fashion line at his Yeezy Season 5 show.
The new Yeezy Season 5 line includes what appear to be several large fur coats and some fur accessories.
West’s new clothing featured the phrases “Lost Hills” and “Calabasas”. A projection showed the models on a big screen before they took to the runway. Kanye failed to come out at the end of the show.
Taking to Twitter, Sia wrote; “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion – it’s so sad.” She added a YouTube video called ‘Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death’ to the tweet.
