Bob Dylan unveils cover of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust” (video)
March 13, 2017 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bob Dylan has shared his latest cover version with a rendition of Hoagy Carmichael’s ‘Stardust’, NME reveals.
Dylan is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Triplicate’ – a three-disc collection of 30 classic songs by American songwriters.
The veteran artist has previously shared covers of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘I Could Have Told You’ and ‘My One and Only Love‘ from the release.
As well as Hoagy Carmichael and Frank Sinatra, ‘Triplicate’ will see Dylan tackling songs made famous by the likes of Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh. You can listen to ‘Stardust’ below.
‘Stardust’ was written in 1927. A wealth of artists have covered the song, including Bing Crosby in 1931 and Michael Bublé, who recorded it for his album ‘Crazy Love’, released in 2009.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Jack White has a private bowling alley in his house in which he keeps a bowling ball for Bob Dylan.
A new profile on the musician and Third Man Records founder describes his home in Nashville, including a three-lane bowling alley. In the outbuilding in which the alley is housed are a rack of balls for White’s friends.
The New Yorker‘s Alec Wilkinson writes that “each dedicated ball has a name tag, and some of the balls are painted fancifully—Bob Dylan’s has a portrait of John Wayne.”
Dylan will showcase songs from ‘Triplicate’ during his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, which is set to kick off in May in Cardiff.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Oceans are warming faster than expected: researchers A team of researchers have successfully found a way to error-correct and clean up historical oceanic temperature data.
Luxury phone maker Vertu sells to exiled Turkish businessman In 2012 Vertu was sold by Nokia to Swedish private equity group, EQT VI, for around £175 million.
EU warns Erdogan amid deepening Turkey-Netherlands crisis Erdogan twice accused Netherlands of acting like the Nazis, comments that sparked outrage in a country occupied by German forces in WWII.
Syrian army advances in district east of Damascus The Barza, Qaboun and Tishrin area had already been isolated from the main rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta.