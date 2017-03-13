Bob Dylan unveils cover of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bob Dylan has shared his latest cover version with a rendition of Hoagy Carmichael’s ‘Stardust’, NME reveals.

Dylan is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Triplicate’ – a three-disc collection of 30 classic songs by American songwriters.

The veteran artist has previously shared covers of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘I Could Have Told You’ and ‘My One and Only Love‘ from the release.

As well as Hoagy Carmichael and Frank Sinatra, ‘Triplicate’ will see Dylan tackling songs made famous by the likes of Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh. You can listen to ‘Stardust’ below.

‘Stardust’ was written in 1927. A wealth of artists have covered the song, including Bing Crosby in 1931 and Michael Bublé, who recorded it for his album ‘Crazy Love’, released in 2009.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Jack White has a private bowling alley in his house in which he keeps a bowling ball for Bob Dylan.

A new profile on the musician and Third Man Records founder describes his home in Nashville, including a three-lane bowling alley. In the outbuilding in which the alley is housed are a rack of balls for White’s friends.

The New Yorker‘s Alec Wilkinson writes that “each dedicated ball has a name tag, and some of the balls are painted fancifully—Bob Dylan’s has a portrait of John Wayne.”

Dylan will showcase songs from ‘Triplicate’ during his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, which is set to kick off in May in Cardiff.