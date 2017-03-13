// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Japan reportedly plans to send largest warship to South China Sea

Japan reportedly plans to send largest warship to South China Sea
March 13, 2017 - 15:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan plans to dispatch its largest warship on a three-month tour through the South China Sea beginning in May, three sources said, in its biggest show of naval force in the region since World War Two, Reuters reports exclusively.

China claims almost all the disputed waters and its growing military presence has fueled concern in Japan and the West, with the United States holding regular air and naval patrols to ensure freedom of navigation.

The Izumo helicopter carrier, commissioned only two years ago, will make stops in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka before joining the Malabar joint naval exercise with Indian and U.S. naval vessels in the Indian Ocean in July.

It will return to Japan in August, the sources said.

"The aim is to test the capability of the Izumo by sending it out on an extended mission," said one of the sources who have knowledge of the plan. "It will train with the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea," he added, asking not to be identified because he is not authorized to talk to the media.

A spokesman for Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force declined to comment.

Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei also claim parts of the sea which has rich fishing grounds, oil and gas deposits and through which around $5 trillion of global sea-borne trade passes each year.

Japan does not have any claim to the waters, but has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea.

Japan wants to invite Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has pushed ties with China in recent months as he has criticized the old alliance with the United States, to visit the Izumo when it visits Subic Bay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Manila, another of the sources said.

Related links:
Reuters. Exclusive: Japan plans to send largest warship to South China Sea, sources say
 Top stories
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Partner news
 Articles
Hanging, shooting and stoning

Crimes punishable by death

 Most popular in the section
Tens of thousands flee clashes between Syria army and Islamic State
Peugeot set to buy Opel from General Motors
Trump accuses Obama of "wire tapping" during campaign
Trump tells Abbas "time for peace deal with Israel"
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for March 13, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Luxury phone maker Vertu sells to exiled Turkish businessman In 2012 Vertu was sold by Nokia to Swedish private equity group, EQT VI, for around £175 million.
“Degas to Mucha'” exhibit on view at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum The exhibition explores how visual artists at once documented, promoted and participated in the distinctive entertainment cultures that defined the Belle Époque.
Piasa's Contemporary African Art sale led by William Kentridge work The drawing for sale evokes his research on the fragmentation of time and action. In his practice, Kentridge tears, gathers and assembles shapes.
Chip giant Intel buys self-driving tech firm MobilEye for $15.3 bn The deal was first reported by Israeli business site The Marker but has now been confirmed by the two companies.