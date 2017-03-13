// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx in “Baby Driver” action trailer (video)

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx in “Baby Driver” action trailer
 March 13, 2017 - 15:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ansel Elgort goes "Fast and Furious" in a trailer for his new movie "Baby Driver". He plays an expert driver who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. He needs music to drown out the constant ringing in his ears, AceShowbiz reports.

When he meets the girl of his dreams, Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss, he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

The actioner is directed by Edgar Wright. It is supported by Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Jon Bernthal. It is scheduled to come out in the United States on August 11 after playing at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival.

