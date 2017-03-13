Stephen King’s “It” teaser features gruesome terrors from Pennywise

PanARMENIAN.Net - Attendees at the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals in Austin were treated with a first look at "It" teaser trailer. The audiences were reportedly thrilled with the teaser of the horror movie based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. As AceShowbiz said citing Bloody Disgusting, it was a very "impressive 90 seconds of footage."

"It", which is split into two movies, is set in a small town in Maine. It follows seven children known as The Losers Club, who have to face life problems, bullies and a monster. The monster, which takes a shape of a clown called Pennywise, terrorizes its victims by exploiting their fears and phobias.

The teaser at SXSW features Bill Skarsgard as the iconic clown-shaped monster Pennywise, although his voice was kept muted. Bloody Disgusting reports that the teaser opens with one of the characters named Bill Denbrough "making a paper boat for his little brother Georgie." The scene later moves outside, "where Georgie is chasing his boat in a rainstorm as it floats next to the curb."

The description in Bloody Disgusting reads, "Suddenly, Georgie runs right into a street barrier, which knocks him down on the ground. He then watches as his boat sails into a gutter. He runs to the gutter and tries to see if he can see his boat. As he looks deep into the sewers, Pennywise abruptly appears before the screen cuts to black."

The teaser later shows the members of The Losers Club. The kids realize that "they've all been seeing the same entity, before one of them finally says 'The Clown.' " The teaser then "moves into its centerpiece, which shows the members of the Loser's Club looking at pictures on a carousel slide projector that suddenly acquires a life of its own and begins moving through the slides at an increasingly alarming speed."

"The pictures are of Georgie and his parents, and each slide zooms in on Georgie's face before cutting to his mother, whose hair is covering her face," the description continues. "As the projector moves from slide to slide, the hair moves out of his mother's face, and her face is revealed to be that of Pennywise himself."

The teaser becomes intense as it features "a flurry of shots" and overflowing blood. "The most striking image from this succession of shots is the unforgettable moment when blood flows out of Beverly's sink, only in Muschietti's film it spews out like a geyser and blasts her in the face," reads the description in Bloody Disgusting. "There is also a sublime image of Pennywise approaching two of the children (he has them cornered against a wall), but the shot is framed in a way so that only his long, bony fingers fill the screen. The children are in the background, out of focus but clearly terrified," the description continues.

At last, the final scene in the teaser features "Bill walking down into his flooded basement, where Georgie's ghost taunts him by repeatedly screaming 'We all float down here!' before Pennywise rises from the water and rushes at him, in a moment that had the entire audience screaming. It is at this moment that the screen cuts to black and the word 'IT' appears on screen."

The first "It" movie is directed by Andres Muschietti and currently in the process of post-production. The second movie, meanwhile, will reportedly start filming on March 17, six months before the release of the first film on September 8.

Also starring in the first "It" movie are Finn Wolfhard and Javier Botet. Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer and Cary Joji Fukunaga write the script based on the novel.