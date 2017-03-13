EU warns Erdogan amid deepening Turkey-Netherlands crisis
March 13, 2017 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union on Monday, March 13 warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to avoid inflammatory rhetoric as a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and the Netherlands deepened over the blocking of Turkish ministers from holding rallies to win support for plans to expand his powers, AFP reports.
Erdogan at the weekend twice accused NATO ally Netherlands of acting like the Nazis, comments that sparked outrage in a country bombed and occupied by German forces in World War II.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who faces a major challenge from the far-right in a key general election Wednesday, said Erdogan's comments were unacceptable and it was Ankara that should apologise.
In an escalating standoff that risks damaging Turkey's already deteriorating relations with the European Union ahead of the April 16 referendum on constitutional change, Brussels sternly warned Ankara to avoid making the situation worse.
In apparent reference to Erdogan's comments, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn called on Turkey to "refrain from excessive statements and actions that risk further exacerbating the situation.
"It is essential to avoid further escalation and find ways to calm down the situation," their statement added.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also urged Turkey and its NATO allies to "show mutual respect, to be calm and have a measured approach to contribute to de-escalate the tensions".
Top stories
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Partner news
Latest news
Luxury phone maker Vertu sells to exiled Turkish businessman In 2012 Vertu was sold by Nokia to Swedish private equity group, EQT VI, for around £175 million.
“Degas to Mucha'” exhibit on view at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum The exhibition explores how visual artists at once documented, promoted and participated in the distinctive entertainment cultures that defined the Belle Époque.
Piasa's Contemporary African Art sale led by William Kentridge work The drawing for sale evokes his research on the fragmentation of time and action. In his practice, Kentridge tears, gathers and assembles shapes.
Chip giant Intel buys self-driving tech firm MobilEye for $15.3 bn The deal was first reported by Israeli business site The Marker but has now been confirmed by the two companies.