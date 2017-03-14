“Despicable Me 3” animated comedy unveils new sneak peak

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new sneak peek for 3D computer-animated comedy film "Despicable Me 3" has arrived ahead of a full trailer, AceShowbiz said. While the first trailer highlights the film's villain Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker), the new sneak peek hilariously reveals that Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) actually has a twin brother named Dru.

The sneak peek is set to Dr. Dre's song "What's the Difference" and begins with a butler telling Dru an important thing. "I really must have a word with you on behalf of your twin brother Dru," says the butler. Gru shockingly replies, "Twin brother?!" The teaser switches to a scene in which Gru taking a flight to visit his twin brother and yelling, "I can't wait to meet my brother!" At the end of the teaser, it is revealed that Dru lives in a huge mansion.

Judging from the teaser, it seems like the new "Despicable Me 3" trailer will put a highlight on Gru and Dru's relationship. Plot detail is still kept under wraps, but the threequel may focus on a sibling rivalry as well as Gru and Lucy's (voiced by Kristen Wiig) attempts to capture Bratt.

A poster featuring Gru and Dru has also been released via the movie's official Twitter account.

The first "Despicable Me" movie was released in 2010 and became a blockbuster by earning $543.1 million globally. It was followed by 2013's "Despicable Me 2", which earned a massive $970.8 million. "Despicable Me" spin-off "Minions" was released in 2015 and became the second highest-grossing animated film, gaining $1.159 billion worldwide.

Also voicing the characters in "Despicable Me 3" are Miranda Cosgrove (Margo), Dana Gaier (Edith), Nev Scharrel(Agnes), Russell Brand (Dr. Nefario), Andy Nyman (Clive), Pierre Coffin (Kevin the Minion/ Bob the Minion/ Stuart the Minion/ additional Minions) and Michael Beattie (The Scar-Faced Man). The movie is set to be released in U.S. theaters on June 30.