Warner Bros. "eyeing "Kingsman" helmer to direct "Man of Steel 2""
March 14, 2017 - 14:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind "Kingsman: The Secret Service", to direct "Man of Steel 2". Some "preliminary conversations" about the possibility are taking place. And if for some reasons he doesn't helm the movie, the studio still wants him to be involved in other DC Extended Universe films, AceShowbiz reports citing Collider.
"Man of Steel 2" will apparently focus on the battle between Superman, Supergirl and Brainiac. The alien droid presumably craves the genetic codex of the entire Kryptonian race and wants to seize it from anyone who has it. The codex is the one General Zod was after in "Man of Steel".
Should the deal be sealed, the "Man of Steel" sequel will mark Vaughn's return to superhero films. Vaugn successfully directed "X-Men: First Class" and previously helmed a comic book adaptation "Kick-Ass". For now, Vaughn is still in post-production of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", which is set to hit U.S. theaters on September 29.
Aside from "Man of Steel 2", Vaughn will be directing and producing terrorism thriller "I Am Pilgrim". It's based on Terry Hayes' novel of the same name. Vaughn's movie credits also include "Eddie the Eagle", "X-Men: Days of Future Past", "Kick-Ass 2", "The Debt" and "Stardust".
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany may impose $53 mln fines on social media for hate posts The plan marks a further step in Germany's attempt to impose its strict laws against incitement on the free-wheeling world of online chatter.
Waze integrates Spotify music controls in its navigation app Users will be able to start a journey using Waze from within Spotify, or change Spotify tracks while following a route using Waze.
Edible robots may soon get to work in your intestinal tract The gelatin actuator is still in the early stages of its development and won't be getting swallowed anytime soon.
Volvo's first electric vehicle will cost under $40,000 The price and range suggest that this is most likely to be a sedan than either an SUV or a compact car like the old C30 Electric concept.