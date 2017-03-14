Facebook bars software developers from using data for surveillance
March 14, 2017 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook Inc (FB.O) barred software developers on Monday, March 13 from using the massive social network's data to create surveillance tools, closing off a process that had been exploited by U.S. police departments to track protesters, Reuters reports.
Facebook, its Instagram unit and rival Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) came under fire last year from privacy advocates after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a report that police were using location data and other user information to spy on protesters in places such as Ferguson, Missouri.
In response to the ACLU report, the companies shut off the data access of Geofeedia, a Chicago-based data vendor that said it works with organizations to "leverage social media," but Facebook policy had not explicitly barred such use of data in the future.
"Our goal is to make our policy explicit," Rob Sherman, Facebook's deputy chief privacy officer, said in a post on the social network on Monday. He was not immediately available for an interview.
The change would help build "a community where people can feel safe making their voices heard," Sherman said.
Racially charged protests broke out in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson in the aftermath of the August 2014 shooting of black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer.
In a 2015 email message, a Geofeedia employee touted its "great success" covering the protests, according to the ACLU report based on government records.
Representatives of Geofeedia could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. The company has worked with more than 500 law enforcement agencies, the ACLU said.
Geofeedia Chief Executive Officer Phil Harris said in October that the company was committed to privacy and would work to build on civil rights protections.
Major social media platforms including Twitter and Alphabet Inc's YouTube (GOOGL.O) have taken action or implemented policies similar to Facebook's, said Nicole Ozer, technology and civil liberties policy director at the ACLU of Northern California.
Ozer praised the companies' action but said they should have stopped such use of data earlier. "It shouldn't take a public records request from the ACLU for these companies to know what their developers are doing," she said.
It was also unclear how the companies would enforce their policies, said Malkia Cyril, executive director of the Center for Media Justice, a nonprofit that opposes government use of social media for surveillance.
Inside corporations, "is the will there, without constant activist pressure, to enforce these rules?" Cyril said.
Photo: Reuters
Top stories
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Partner news
Latest news
“A Family Man” indie drama trailer features Gerard Butler (video) Also starring alongside Butler in the movie are Willem Dafoe, Alison Brie, Gretchen Mol, Kathleen Munroe and Alfred Molina.
“Doctor Who”: Peter Capaldi’s final season gets 1st full trailer (video) The new season introduces Whovians to Bill Potts, who is stepping in following the departure of Jenna Coleman‘s Clara at the end of Season 9.
Benedict Cumberbatch readying “How to Stop Time” with StudioCanal Cumberbatch will play Tom Hazard, a man who may look like an ordinary 41-year-old but, owing to an extremely rare condition, has been alive for centuries.
Volvo's first electric vehicle will cost under $40,000 The price and range suggest that this is most likely to be a sedan than either an SUV or a compact car like the old C30 Electric concept.