Waze integrates Spotify music controls in its navigation app
March 14, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Waze and Spotify are teaming up to make it easier to control your music on the road. The two companies are updating their apps to put a little bit of Waze-powered navigation in Spotify, and a little bit of Spotify-powered music in Waze, The Verge reports.
Users will be able to start a journey using Waze from within the Spotify app on iOS and Android, or change Spotify tracks while following a route using the Waze app. Browsing playlists from within Waze, though, will only be allowed when the car is at a standstill.
It’s a neat idea, and one that should make life a little easier for people who use their phone (and these services) for navigation and music while driving.
Top stories
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Partner news
Latest news
“A Family Man” indie drama trailer features Gerard Butler (video) Also starring alongside Butler in the movie are Willem Dafoe, Alison Brie, Gretchen Mol, Kathleen Munroe and Alfred Molina.
“Doctor Who”: Peter Capaldi’s final season gets 1st full trailer (video) The new season introduces Whovians to Bill Potts, who is stepping in following the departure of Jenna Coleman‘s Clara at the end of Season 9.
Benedict Cumberbatch readying “How to Stop Time” with StudioCanal Cumberbatch will play Tom Hazard, a man who may look like an ordinary 41-year-old but, owing to an extremely rare condition, has been alive for centuries.
Heartbeat sensors can now be embroidered onto clothing The fiber is crafted by melting and spinning two polymers, one that transmits the light-based data and another that serves as a coating.