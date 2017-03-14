Waze integrates Spotify music controls in its navigation app

PanARMENIAN.Net - Waze and Spotify are teaming up to make it easier to control your music on the road. The two companies are updating their apps to put a little bit of Waze-powered navigation in Spotify, and a little bit of Spotify-powered music in Waze, The Verge reports.

Users will be able to start a journey using Waze from within the Spotify app on iOS and Android, or change Spotify tracks while following a route using the Waze app. Browsing playlists from within Waze, though, will only be allowed when the car is at a standstill.

It’s a neat idea, and one that should make life a little easier for people who use their phone (and these services) for navigation and music while driving.