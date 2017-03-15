Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds returning to “GOT” season 7
March 15, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" surprises fans once again with the announcement of new musical cameo, joining previously announced Ed Sheeran. Mastodon's vocalist/lead guitarist Brent Hinds reveals that he'll be making his second cameo appearance in the upcoming seventh season of HBO's hit series, AceShowbiz said.
Hinds dropped a hint of his cameo during an appearance on Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta's "The Jasta Show Podcast". He said, "I just came back from came back from my second cameo 'Game of Thrones'."
Apparently, Hinds got to put his broken leg from a motorcycle accident last year in a good use as he continued, "This time, I had my broken leg and they were like, 'You're doing the best zombie walk, we want you to come right towards the camera. I want you to drag this axe behind you.' " He added, "I'm like, come-to-life Wildling turning into a White Walker."
In 2015, Hinds and the entire band appeared in a season 5 episode, titled "Hardhome", as Wildlings. However, it remains to be seen if his fellow members are going to reprise their roles in the upcoming season 7 of "Game of Thrones".
The American heavy metal band is a big fan of the series. They wrote a song, titled "White Walker", for the "Game of Thrones" season 5 mixtape "Catch the Throne: Volume II". It seems like the admiration goes both ways since D.B. Weiss, the show creator, is known to be a fan of the band.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on HBO on July 16.
