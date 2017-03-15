Gru meets villainous twin brother Dru in new “Despicable Me 3” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the sneak peek which arrived online on Monday, March 13, new "Despicable Me 3" trailer was released on Tuesday, March 14 by Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. While the first trailer focused on villain Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker), the new trailer puts a highlight on Gru's (voiced by Steve Carell) long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Carell), AceShowbiz reports.

The first part of the trailer sees the life of former evil mastermind Gru as an ordinary man after he is fired from his job. His morning routine is later interrupted by a butler who tells Gru an important thing. "I really must have a word with you on behalf of your twin brother Dru," says the butler. Gru shockingly replies, "What?! Twin brother?!"

The scene switches to a part in which Gru takes a flight to visit his twin brother and yells, "I can't wait to meet my brother!" Gru meets Dru in his huge mansion and learns that Dru is the blonde, flamboyant and way richer version of himself. Dru shows off his expensive stuffs to Gru and eventually asks Gru to do an evil mission, which Gru initially refuses. However, Dru keeps luring him and Gru finally agrees to do one last heist along with his twin brother.

Also returning in "Despicable Me 3" is Kristen Wiig, who voices Gru's newfound love interest Lucy. The movie will also see the return of Gru's three adorable little girls Margo, Edith and Agnes, who are voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier and Nev Scharrel respectively. Gru's silly but reliable minions will also come back. Pierre Coffin will voice Kevin the Minion/ Bob the Minion/ Stuart the Minion/ additional Minions.

"Despicable Me 3" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on June 30.