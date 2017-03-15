New trailer for “Smurfs: The Lost Village” unveiled (video)
March 15, 2017 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony Pictures Animation has released a new trailer for "Smurfs: The Lost Village". The trailer gives a first look at SmurfWillow, the leader of a whole new group of female Smurfs, voiced by Julia Roberts, AceShowbiz reports.
The trailer shows Papa Smurf grounding Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) after leaving Smurf Village. The group go to the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.
The sequel to the beloved animated flick "The Smurfs", also featuring voices from Michelle Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Gordon Ramsay and Meghan Trainor, is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 7.
Julia previously said of her first return to animated film since 2006's "The Ant Bully" and "Charlotte's Web", "Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture. They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It's fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people."
Director Kelly Asbury added, "I am thrilled with Julia Roberts' performance in 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'. Julia brings to the role a sense of honesty and depth, thus helping to create truth to the reality of the entire story. It was a blast working with Julia-whose real-life generous, good-natured spirit translates beautifully in giving voice to this new, mysterious character."
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Visa testing NFC sunglasses that can pay for stuff Visa is reportedly testing the marketing waters to gauge demand for them and potentially hook a brand or bank to sponsor the rollout.
Study finds spiders consume 800 million tons of prey every year Spiders make up more than 45,000 species, with a population density of up to 1,000 individuals per square meter.
Fox developing “The Fly” iconic horror movie remake The original 1958 movie “The Fly” centered on a scientist who mutates into a human insect after a fly flies into his transportation machine.
Iraqi PM says operations against Islamic State almost complete He also made an offer for terrorists who surrender to receive a fair trial, but those who continue to resist will “definitely be killed.”