New trailer for “Smurfs: The Lost Village” unveiled

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony Pictures Animation has released a new trailer for "Smurfs: The Lost Village". The trailer gives a first look at SmurfWillow, the leader of a whole new group of female Smurfs, voiced by Julia Roberts, AceShowbiz reports.

The trailer shows Papa Smurf grounding Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) after leaving Smurf Village. The group go to the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.

The sequel to the beloved animated flick "The Smurfs", also featuring voices from Michelle Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Gordon Ramsay and Meghan Trainor, is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 7.

Julia previously said of her first return to animated film since 2006's "The Ant Bully" and "Charlotte's Web", "Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture. They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It's fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people."

Director Kelly Asbury added, "I am thrilled with Julia Roberts' performance in 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'. Julia brings to the role a sense of honesty and depth, thus helping to create truth to the reality of the entire story. It was a blast working with Julia-whose real-life generous, good-natured spirit translates beautifully in giving voice to this new, mysterious character."