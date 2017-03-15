Sam Claflin period thriller “The Nightingale” backed by Bron Creative
March 15, 2017 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bron Creative will executive produce and co-finance the period thriller “The Nightingale”, starring Sam Claflin and Aisling Franciosi with production starting this month in Tasmania, Australia, Variety reports.
Bron Creative produced Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation.” This production will mark the first film for Bruna Papandrea’s new production venture Made Up Stories, following her partnership in the production banner Pacific Standard with Reese Witherspoon.
Jennifer Kent is directing “The Nightingale” from her own script. She previously wrote and directed “The Babadook.” Made Up Stories, Screen Australia, the Tasmanian Government through Screen Tasmania, and the South Australian Film Corporation will co-finance the picture as well.
Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby by her soldier master and his cronies. Unable to find justice, she takes an Aboriginal male tracker with her through the hellish wilderness to seek revenge on the men.
The film also stars Damon Herriman (“Quarry”), Ewen Leslie, Harry Greenwood (“Hacksaw Ridge”), Aboriginal Djuki Mala dancer Baykali Ganambarr and East Arnhem Land indigenous model Magnolia Maymuru.
The producers are Kristina Ceyton and Papandrea, whose credits include “Wild, “Big Little Lies,” and “Gone Girl.” Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Jason Cloth and Brenda Gilbert are executive producers for Bron; Ben Browning and Alison Cohen are executive producers for FilmNation; and Steve Hutensky is exec producer for Made Up Stories. Jeanne Snow will oversee for Made Up Stories.
WME is handling U.S. rights. FilmNation is handling international sales. The film has already been sold for Australia/New Zealand distribution rights to Transmission Films.
Photo: REX SHUTTERSTOCK
