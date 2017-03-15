Visa testing NFC sunglasses that can pay for stuff
March 15, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sunglasses may soon be able to do more than take your picture. At SXSW on Tuesday, March 14, Visa revealed a prototype pair that can be used to pay for purchases. A small NFC chip resides in one of the arms and is linked to the user's Visa account. So, rather than swiping a debit card or punching in a pin, the user will simply tap the payment terminal to complete the transaction, Engadget said.
"It ties back to our tagline of everywhere you want to be," said Chris Curtin, Visa's chief brand and innovation marketing officer, told CNBC. "Without it it's hard for us to fulfill our tagline. Our view is we take form factors that you don't expect to be payment-enabled like sunglasses or maybe like a ring and expose to the market that maybe it can be."
The glasses aren't available for sale yet. Visa is reportedly testing the marketing waters to gauge demand for them and potentially hook a brand or bank to sponsor the rollout. And what better place to test them for real-world interest than at SXSW, where the lack of Ubers and Lyfts have utterly confounded some of tech's best and brightest influencers?
Top stories
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Partner news
Latest news
Sam Claflin period thriller “The Nightingale” backed by Bron Creative Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby.
Amazon nabs Leos Carax’s “Annette” starring Adam Driver, Rihanna Carax’s credits include “Boy Meet Girl,” “Mauvais Sang,” “Les Amants du Pont Neuf,” and “Holy Motors.”
Study finds spiders consume 800 million tons of prey every year Spiders make up more than 45,000 species, with a population density of up to 1,000 individuals per square meter.
New trailer for “Smurfs: The Lost Village” unveiled (video) The trailer gives a first look at SmurfWillow, the leader of a whole new group of female Smurfs, voiced by Julia Robert.