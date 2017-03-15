Emilia Clarke haunted by voices in “Voice from the Stone” 1st trailer (video)
March 15, 2017 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for "Voice from the Stone" has been released by Momentum Pictures. The nearly-three-minute video begins with Verena (Emilia Clarke) arriving at the castle where Klaus (Marton Csokas) and his son Jakob (Edward Dring) live, AceShowbiz said.
Klaus can be heard explaining to Verena, "His mother, she died and my son has not spoken since." A woman, who's seemingly the previous nurse, says, "He saw terrible things. He heard terrible things."
"Hello Jakob. My name is Verena and I'm going to be staying here for a while," says Verena to Jakob, who's not listening and busy playing by himself. Verena then adds, "I promise I'm not like the others. I'm much worse."
Directed by Eric D. Howell, "Voice from the Stone" is set in an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany. It follows Verena (Clarke), a solemn nurse drawn to aid a young boy named Jakob (Dring) who has fallen silent since the untimely death of his mother nearly a year ago.
Living with his father (Csokas) in a massive stone manor in Tuscany, Jakob not only refuses to speak, but also seems to be under the spell of a malevolent force trapped within the stone walls. As Verena's relationship with the father and son grows, she becomes ensnared and consumed by Malvina's (Caterina Murino) severe force. If she is to save the boy, and free herself, she must face the phantom hidden inside the stone.
Also starring Lisa Gastoni, "Voice from the Stone" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on April 28. The supernatural psychological thriller is written by Andrew Shaw based on 1996's Italian novel "La Voce Della Pietra" by Silvio Raffo.
