Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Life” unveils red-band trailer
March 15, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the sneak peek released on Tuesday, March 7, sci-fi thriller "Life (2017)" unveils a red band sneak peek to welcome its release on March 24. Besides consisting creepier music and swear words, the new sneak peek shows how much the alien organism from the previous sneak peek grows and cruelly terrorizes the members of International Space Station crew, AceShowbiz reports.
The early part of the sneek peek is set to a haunting voice which says, "What have we done?" It sees a glimpse of the scene from the previous sneak peek, in which Ariyon Bakare's Hugh Derry is doing an experiment on an organism which may prove life on Mars. The organism eventually hurts him and breaks his finger.
As the organism grows, it starts to prey on the crew's lives and tear through them. Among the frightened members are Roy Adams (Ryan Reynolds), Dr. David Jordan (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Miranda Bragg (Rebecca Ferguson (II)). They have to struggle to destroy the alien before it escapes and threatens the life on Earth.
"Life" follows the story of a six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.
Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie will premiere at South by Southwest on March 18. Also starring in the movie are Hiroyuki Sanada, Olga Dihovichnaya, Naoko Mori, Alexandre Nguyen and Camiel Warren-Taylor.
