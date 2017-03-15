Animated fantasy adventure “Darkmouth” finds directors
March 15, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Directors David Pimentel and Douglas Sweetland are attached to direct the animated fantasy adventure “Darkmouth” for Alcon Entertainment, Variety reports.
They will direct from an adapted screenplay to be written by Lloyd Taylor, based on the HarperCollins Children’s Books series from Irish author Shane Hegarty. “Darkmouth” will center on an overeager kid who bites off more than he can chew when he prematurely jumps into the family business: hunting monsters.
Simon Brooks of Canyon Creek Films, 8:38’s Kira Davis (“Prisoners”) and Craig Peck, who produced the short film “Chalk” for Walt Disney Animation Studios before moving into feature animation, will produce along with Alcon toppers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Brooks and Davis brought the project to Alcon and Jeannette Hill-Yonis and Scott Parish negotiated the deal for Alcon with Marianne Gunn O’Connor.
Pimentel was head of story for Disney’s “Moana” and story artist for “Big Hero 6.” His other credits include “How to Train Your Dragon” (story artist) for DreamWorks Animation and Walt Disney Animation’s “Tarzan” (animator).
Sweetland’s past credits include Warner Bros. Animation’s “Storks” where he served as a director and Pixar Animation Studio’s “Monsters Inc.” (directing animator), “Cars” (supervising animator), “The Incredibles” (animator, board artist), and “Toy Story” (animator).
Taylor most recently worked on Fox Animation’s upcoming feature “Pigeon Impossible,” directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno and produced by Chernin Entertainment.
HarperCollins Children’s Books has published the first three installments of Hegarty’s series titled “Darkmouth: The Legends Begin,” “Worlds Explode,” and “Chaos Descends” in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and the US.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Hungary's Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels Hungary's populist prime minister called on nationalist leaders to bring about a "deep but peaceful" transformation of Europe.
Mark Cuban: World’s 1st trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur The person closest to becoming a trillionaire, at least according to public financial records, is Bill Gates, although he is still about $915 billion short of the title.
Over 100,000 sign petition to block Scottish independence referendum As 62 percent of Scottish voters cast ballots to stay in the EU, the first minister said she has a duty to stand up for Scotland’s interests.
Apple's iOS 11 could kill almost 200,000 apps While "app rot" is a real problem, it was hard to quantify just how many apps could be impacted by such a change.