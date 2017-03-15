// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Molly Shannon joins Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn in “Private Life”

Molly Shannon joins Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn in “Private Life”
March 15, 2017 - 18:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fresh off her Independent Spirit Awards win for “Other People”, Molly Shannon is set to co-star with Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn in the Netflix original movie “Private Life”, Variety reports.

Tamara Jenkins is writing and directing the movie. The drama follows a couple (Hahn and Giamatti) in the throes of infertility, trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. Shannon plays a friend of the couple.

Anthony Bregman (“The Circle,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Foxcatcher”) and Stefanie Azpiazu (“Enough Said,” “The Circle”) are producing the pic. Production is expected to start in the next month.

Shannon earned rave reviews for her performance in the Sundance darling “Other People,” in which she played a woman dying of cancer. The “Saturday Night Live” alum also returned to television this fall as one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s friends in the HBO comedy “Divorce.”

She can next be seen in the comedy “The Layover,” opposite William H. Macy and Kate Upton.

Related links:
Variety. Molly Shannon to Star With Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn in Netflix Film ‘Private Life’
 Top stories
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiledJury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” docSusan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” doc
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti
Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show
Exceptional loan to Michelangelo & Sebastiano exhibit announced
Columbia Museum of Art features “Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales” exhibit
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Hungary's Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels Hungary's populist prime minister called on nationalist leaders to bring about a "deep but peaceful" transformation of Europe.
Mark Cuban: World’s 1st trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur The person closest to becoming a trillionaire, at least according to public financial records, is Bill Gates, although he is still about $915 billion short of the title.
Over 100,000 sign petition to block Scottish independence referendum As 62 percent of Scottish voters cast ballots to stay in the EU, the first minister said she has a duty to stand up for Scotland’s interests.
Apple's iOS 11 could kill almost 200,000 apps While "app rot" is a real problem, it was hard to quantify just how many apps could be impacted by such a change.