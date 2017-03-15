Molly Shannon joins Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn in “Private Life”
March 15, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fresh off her Independent Spirit Awards win for “Other People”, Molly Shannon is set to co-star with Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn in the Netflix original movie “Private Life”, Variety reports.
Tamara Jenkins is writing and directing the movie. The drama follows a couple (Hahn and Giamatti) in the throes of infertility, trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. Shannon plays a friend of the couple.
Anthony Bregman (“The Circle,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Foxcatcher”) and Stefanie Azpiazu (“Enough Said,” “The Circle”) are producing the pic. Production is expected to start in the next month.
Shannon earned rave reviews for her performance in the Sundance darling “Other People,” in which she played a woman dying of cancer. The “Saturday Night Live” alum also returned to television this fall as one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s friends in the HBO comedy “Divorce.”
She can next be seen in the comedy “The Layover,” opposite William H. Macy and Kate Upton.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Hungary's Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels Hungary's populist prime minister called on nationalist leaders to bring about a "deep but peaceful" transformation of Europe.
Mark Cuban: World’s 1st trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur The person closest to becoming a trillionaire, at least according to public financial records, is Bill Gates, although he is still about $915 billion short of the title.
Over 100,000 sign petition to block Scottish independence referendum As 62 percent of Scottish voters cast ballots to stay in the EU, the first minister said she has a duty to stand up for Scotland’s interests.
Apple's iOS 11 could kill almost 200,000 apps While "app rot" is a real problem, it was hard to quantify just how many apps could be impacted by such a change.