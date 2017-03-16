Armenian Renaissance doesn’t rule out coalition with Republican Party

PanARMENIAN.Net - After the parliamentary elections in April, there is a possibility for Armenian Renaissance to cooperate with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), candidate for the National Assembly Armen Harutyunyan said.

“We have maximum and minimum programs and expectations from these elections,” Harutyunyan said, according to Aravot.

“Our maximum goal is to form a full government,” he said, adding, however, that the party is ready to join a coalition only in the event of having a real impact on political processes.

Earlier, MP Mher Shahgeldyan also said that Armenian Renaissance will join a coalition only if the party can have a real influence on political decisions.

At the parliamentary elections slated for April 2, the Armenian Renaissance’s list is headed by Artur Baghdasaryan, the leader of the Rule of Law party, which was renamed to Armenian Renaissance in 2015. Also included in the list are Shahgeldyan, Heghine Bisharyan, as well as Hovhannes Margaryan and Ishkhan Khachatryan.