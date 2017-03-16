Jane Lynch to star in NBC comedy pilot “Relatively Happy”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jane Lynch is expanding her relationship with NBC.

The Emmy-winning Glee alum has joined the cast of the network's comedy pilot Relatively Happy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The multicamera project (formerly known as Happy Peppers) revolves around an adult brother (Saturday Night Live's Jon Rudnitsky) and sister (Good Girls Revolt's Genevieve Angelson) who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other's wingmen, shoulders to cry on, best friends and punching bags as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other "un-stuck."

Lynch will play Bobbi Martin, a fast-living, Scotch-drinking, three-piece-suit–wearing, womanizing divorce attorney who is Henry's (Rudnitsky) boss, mentor and "father" figure. Lynch takes over the role that producers Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof note was originally written as a man until they realized that the "best person for the job" was Lynch.

Mutchnick (Will & Grace) and Astrof will pen the script for Warner Bros. Television and executive produce alongside James Burrows, with the latter also set to direct the pilot.

The casting expands Lynch's relationship with NBC, where she hosts unscripted entry Hollywood Game Night. Lynch has earned three Emmy nominations for hosting the celebrity game show, taking home the trophy twice. (She also earned a supporting actress comedy Emmy for her role as Sue Sylvester on Fox's Glee.) Her credits include CBS' short-lived comedy Angel From Hell, Party Down and features Best in Show, Role Models and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.