Armenia PM, ODIHR mission chief talk election preparations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday, March 15 met with the head of the OSCE / ODIHR (OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) observation mission Jan Petersen to discuss the political situation in the pre-election period and preparations ahead of April 2.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.

At the meeting, Karapetyan stressed that Armenian authorities are prepared to cooperate with all observation missions, including the OSCE / ODIHR to ensure that elections comply with international standards.

“Our goal is to hold fair and transparent elections. We are resolute and ready to respond harshly to any problems that may emerge during the polls,” the premier said.

Petersen said, in turn, that since their arrival in Armenia, the mission has been in close contact with local authorities, political parties and other colleagues, adding that an interim report on the results of the work performed so far would be ready shortly.

According to Petersen, Armenian elections have sparked great interest among OSCE member countries and, therefore, a large delegation of observers has come over to follow the polls throughout the country.