Metallica announce European leg of world tour

March 16, 2017 - 15:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Metallica have announced the European leg of their ‘Worldwired’ world tour, NME reports.

The band will begin their European leg in September before hitting the UK in October for arena shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 24. Members of the band’s Legacy Met Club will be able to buy pre-sale tickets from 10am CET (9am GMT) on Tuesday, March 21. Fifth Members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets from 11am CET (10am GMT) on the same day.

Check out their full list of UK dates in support of latest album ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’ below.

October 22 2017 – London, The O2 Arena October 24 2017 – London, The O2 Arena October 26, 2017 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro October 28, 2017 – Manchester, Arena October 30, 2017 – Birmingham, Genting Arena

Last month, Metallica were named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The band couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to other commitments, but sent a short video of them accepting the award in Copenhagen.

Holding the middle finger trophy, the group apologised for not being present at the ceremony and thanked fans for voting for them.

“Hello there, all our furry feathered friends,” said drummer Lars Ulrich, stood beside bandmates Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield. “It’s three quarters of Metallica hitting you from Copenhagen.

“We’re bummed we couldn’t be there tonight to join you in all the middle fingering going around the joint, but we’re very appreciative of this. We hope you guys are having a crazy and fun night. Kirk [Hammett], who is also an international kind of guy, sends his love.”

The trio then closed off their acceptance speech by raising their middle fingers to the crowd.

