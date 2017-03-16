Florence Welch joins The xx to perform “You Got The Love” in Lodon (video)
March 16, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net - The xx ended their Night + Day residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night, March 15 with another surprise collaboration – this time with Florence and the Machine‘s Florence Welch, NME said.
Welch joined the band on stage to perform The xx’s remix of her hit cover of ‘You Got The Love’.
Earlier in the band’s London run, they had welcomed Robyn on stage for a cover of ‘With Every Heartbeat’. Savages’ singer Jehnny Beth joined them on stage, too, for a rendition of the band’s 2009 song ‘Infinity’.
The band hand-picked a specially-curated line-up for each of their seven Brixton shows, with support coming from Sampha, Cat Power, Robyn, Jehnny Beth, Joy Orbison and more.
The trio started the now legendary ‘Night + Day’ series back in 2013 with a run of specially-curated gigs in Lisbon, Berlin and London. Now, in support of their acclaimed new album ‘I See You‘, they’ve applied the same treatment to seven London shows.
After completing their ‘Night + Day’ residency in London last night, the band will head to Cardiff to perform at the Motorpoint Arena tomorrow evening (March 17). Tickets are available here.
The xx have also been booked to perform at NOS Alive 2017 this summer, joining a line-up that includes Savages, Depeche Mode, Wild Beasts, Phoenix, The Kills, Warpaint, and Alt-J.
