YELQ bloc members discuss elections with EU envoy to Armenia
March 16, 2017 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several YELQ bloc members on Thursday, March 16 met with the Head of EU delegation to Armenia, ambassador Piotr Switalski and coordinator of political affairs Andrea Khalupova to discuss issues concerning the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.
Candidates from the alliance included Edmon Marukyan, Aram Sargsyan, Mane Tandilyan and Artak Zeynalyan who dwelled upon the process of YELQ’s election campaign and the political situation in the country.
In addition, they briefed the ambassador on their concerns over the election process.
Also Thursday, YELQ candidates Arayik Harutyunyan and Tigran Avinyan met with political analyst of OSCE/ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) Daniela Diaconu and media analyst Elma Sehalic.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
