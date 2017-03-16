Armenian activist known as “bringer of bread” dies in hospital
March 16, 2017 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian activist Artur Sargsyan, who was being referred to by many as “the bringer of bread,” died on Thursday, March 16.
A representative of the Armenia medical center said Sargsyan was hospitalized before passing away.
Sargsyan, who was staging a hunger strike for as many as 25 days, was released from prison on March 6.
Sargsyan was arrested in August 2016 and released in December for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Tsrer group who had seized a Yerevan police station.
Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) stormed a Yerevan police patrol department in mid-July and took everyone inside hostage. Throughout the following days, the group released the captives one by one. After negotiations that lasted for a little over two weeks, the gunmen agreed to surrender to law enforcement bodies. Three police officers were killed during this period.
Sargsyan was once again arrested on February 9 and had been on a hunger strike in a prison hospital until his final release in early March.
