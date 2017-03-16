Muse recording in north London
March 16, 2017 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse are back in the studio. The three-piece confirmed the news after a fan tracked them down to Air Studios in north London, Gigwise reports.
The purveyors of conspiracy-laden nouveau prog will soon be heading to the US for shows with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS. They’re also set to headline the exam celebration/commiseration that is the Reading and Leeds festival alongside Eminem and Kasabian.
Binaural reports that Italian fan Florian Muse found the band in London and got the lowdown on what they’ve been up to. Writing on his Instagram account, he revealed what to expect: “Matt and Dom just told me they're recording new material. They recorded 3 new songs at moment, one is quite heavy and the others 2 not really. Plus few bits for the tour with 30STM"
Muse are no strangers to the north London recording studio having recorded tracks from Absolution, The 2nd Law and Drones there. And, as evidenced by photos that the band have posted to their Facebook page, Muse have been keeping themselves busy there.
Fans are speculating as to what to expect from Muse. Speaking to Absolute Radio (via NME) last year, frontman Matt Bellamy suggested that a more acoustic direction might take shape.
He said: “I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down.”
He added that, despite improving technology driving their live shows, a change in direction might be worth pursuing: “The last album was written and recorded very much with the idea of how it is going to work in the show in mind. Moving forward, we might want to do something different.”
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
French school shooting leaves two injured in Grasse A man carrying several weapons attacked the school during the morning. Anti-terrorist commandos from the elite Raid force are at the scene.
One hurt in explosion at IMF Paris offices: police The Paris police department said an operation was ongoing at the offices of the IMF and World Bank after a person was hurt.
Armenian activist known as “bringer of bread” dies in hospital Sargsyan was arrested in August 2016 and released in December for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Tsrer group.
UAE citizens exempt from Armenia visa requirements The government on January 19 approved the signing of a referendum on abolishing visa requirements between Armenia and the Emirates.