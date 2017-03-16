The Stone Rose unveil Wembley Stadium show support acts
March 16, 2017 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Stone Roses have announced the support acts for their upcoming massive show at Wembley Stadium – but will it lead to a punch-up backstage?
Blossoms announced their addition to the bill via Twitter, in very loud and shouty capital letters: “WE’RE VERY PROUD & EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE WE’LL BE MAIN SUPPORT TO THE STONE ROSES AT WEMBLEY STADIUM ON SAT 17TH JUN” They’re yelling to presumably get in practice to make sure that they’ll be heard at the back of the stadium but someone really should tell them about the magic of PA systems.
Also added to the bill at the already sold-out gig are electro-polemicists Sleaford Mods and The G-O-D, Gigwise said.
Featuring former members of The Fall and Dub Sex, The G-O-D were handpicked for the summer blow-out by The Stone Roses’ frontman Ian Brown. That’s not bad going for a band that only played their first ever headline gig last month. And you can find out more about them when Gigwise runs a feature with the Mancunian band.
And what of the potential backstage rumpus? Lovers of the waving of digital handbags will doubtless be aware of the Twitter spat between Stockport pretty boys Blossoms and Nottingham’s Sleaford Mods. It all kicked off last year when Sleaford Mods opined that “Blossoms sound like Savage Garden, with a little bit of shit in it.”
A clearly outraged Blossoms opted for the ageism option and replied: “Up early for pension day? Careful out there.”
And so on.
The prospect of band punch-ups in place of Twitter slanging matches is indeed a mouthwatering one. Sadly, it’s unlikely to happen but we can but dream.
The Stone Roses upcoming dates have sold out but if you fancy hanging around outside the venue in the hope being scalped, the band plays at:
13 June – SSE Arena, Belfast 17 June – Wembley Stadium, London 20 – 21 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds 24 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow
