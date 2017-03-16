1st teaser for “Love Actually” short film lands online (video)
March 16, 2017 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first official teaser for "Love Actually" short film "Red Nose Day Actually" has been released and it brings back an old memory. In the teaser, one of the cast members Andrew Lincoln shows cue cards with a special message in honor of the Red Nose Day, AceShowbiz said.
"Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it's nearly Red Nose Day) that you'll join us for a very special reunion called red nose day actually on Friday 24th March BBC One... Actually," his cards read.
The teaser alludes to a similar scene in the original "Love Actually", in which Lincoln's Mark visited Juliet's (Keira Knightley) house and confessed his love to her by showing emotional placards. When Mark left Juliet's house, Juliet ran down the street and kissed him before returning to her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), which was also Mark's best friend.
"Red Nose Day Actually" is produced for the British charity Comic Relief. The short film will reunite the cast members from the original film and follow their lives 14 years after the events in "Love Actually". Also returning to the short film are Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.
"Red Nose Day Actually" is set to air on Red Nose Day on March 24 in the U.K and on May 25 in the U.S on NBC.
