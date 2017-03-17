Manchester United: Mourinho's verdict as Reds progress
March 17, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jose Mourinho praised his Manchester United players for handling the fatigue of a busy period when securing progress to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over FC Rostov, the club's official website says.
The Reds drew 1-1 out in Russia last week and followed that up with a slender but thoroughly-deserved victory at Old Trafford thanks to Juan Mata’s second-half goal.
“I was afraid of extra time and some players were in trouble. I know that I can bring Rashford to the game, but at the same time I am afraid because I have at least Marcos Rojo in big trouble. It was a difficult game. We have lots of enemies. Normally the enemy should be Rostov but we have lots of enemies. It is difficult to play on Monday night with 10 men, it is difficult to play now, it is difficult to play on Sunday at 12 o’clock, so we have lots of enemies. The boys were fantastic. I can imagine some people will say we should play better, we could play better, we should score more goals, we should not have so many difficulties to beat this opponent, but the reality is we have lots of things going against us and we have to fight. The boys are amazing and we will probably lose the game on Sunday but we will try our best," he said.
"Normally the enemies should be Rostov, but we have a lot of enemies," Mourinho told BT Sport.
"It's difficult to play Monday with 10 men (against Chelsea). It's difficult to play now. It's difficult to play 12 o'clock on Sunday (against Middlesbrough). We have a lot of enemies."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ran through and chipped wide from Mata's pass and might have won a penalty in the 27th minute following a push by Medvedev, but Lithuanian referee Gediminas Mazeika said no.
Top stories
In her final performance, Mkrtchyan was defeated by Halyna Avramenko of Ukraine, Armenia’s Olympic Committee
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad," Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times this season, said.
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Google's new open-source algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35 percent This reduction method is similar to their Zopfli algorithm that shrinks PNG and gzip files without needing to create a new format.
“Toni Erdmann” dominates German Film Awards noms with 6 nods The 1,800 members of the German Film Academy will vote on the winners of this year's Lolas, which will be announced in Berlin on April 28.
Neon acquires Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz’s crime thriller The follows a personal assistant (Kirke) and her starlet boss (Kravitz) after a crime takes place that challenges their relationship.
Community development in the focus of VivaCell-MTS' attention Despite the extreme necessity, the residents of Mozrov have never had a tractor; they used the tractors of neighboring villages.