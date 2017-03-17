Japanese PM Abe battling scandals on tow fronts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, now in a rare fifth year as leader, is battling scandals on two separate fronts as questions swirl about his ties to a nationalist school involved in a murky land deal and his defense minister faces calls to resign, Reuters said.

The scandals, which analysts say present the most serious crisis for Abe since he returned to office in 2012, appear likely to further erode his support rates, now about 50 percent.

They are also denting his image as an invincible leader with a shot at becoming Japan's longest-serving premier, although so far most political experts are betting he can survive.

"I think his dream of a super-long administration is beginning to crumble," said Minoru Morita, an independent political analyst.

Abe's term as ruling Liberal Democratic Party president ends in 2018 but a rule change means he can run for a third three-year term, allowing him to remain premier as long as the LDP stays in power.

The furor is distracting the government at a time when Japan needs to focus on economic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and domestic issues including structural reforms to generate growth.

In the latest twist to the ballooning school scandal, Japan's top spokesman said on Friday, March 17, Abe's wife, Akie, had not personally donated money to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator in Osaka, western Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga had said on Thursday Abe had not donated money either himself or through a third party including his wife.

The comments came after opposition lawmakers said the school principal, Yasunori Kagoike, told them Akie had donated 1 million yen ($8,800) in 2015. Akie had been set to become honorary head of the school but cut her ties after the scandal broke.