StartTab plan: Tablet for AMD 1 and 16 TV channels with SmarTVision app

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, March 16 that people can now subscribe to the StartTab Internet tariff plan offering 4G (LTE) tablets for 24 months and use for a fixed monthly fee a high-speed 4G (LTE) Internet package every month. In case of subscribing, one can get a 4G tablet for AMD 1.

The StartTab 9000 tariff plan, in particular, offers a 5GB high-speed 4G (LTE) Internet package with a monthly fee of AMD 9000, enabling users to get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 (LTE) Black for just AMD 1.

By the way, when subscribing to the tariff plan, one can also receive an opportunity to watch 16 TV channels with the SmarTVision free application adapted by VivaCell-MTS.

To use the service, one needs to download the SmarTVision application from Google Play or App Store, then enter the registration data available on the scratch card provided upon subscription. The SmarTVision service is available throughout Armenia.

The StartTab tariff plan along with SmarTVision application are yet other advanced solutions the company has made available to subscribers via the 4G network.

"This combination offers an excellent opportunity to communicate both for leisure and business, watch entertaining content and TV news just anywhere and at any time. Access to 4G network, high-speed Internet package, wide choice of TV channels, free-of-charge traffic while watching SmarTVision make the tariff plan even more attractive,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian commented.