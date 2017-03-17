“Saturday Night Live” brings back Jimmy Fallon as host
March 17, 2017 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Saturday Night Live" is looking to break the tradition before the end of its current 42nd season. The show will air four live telecasts simultaneously in all time zones for the first time in its history, beginning with the April 15 episode, AceShowbiz said.
" 'SNL' -- enjoying its most popular season in two decades -- is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the West and Mountain time zones live at the same time it's being seen in the East and Central time zones," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making 'SNL' one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist."
Each episode will air 11:30 P.M. Eastern Time, 10:30 P.M. Central Time, 9:30 P.M. Mountain Time and 8:30 P.M. Pacific Time.
"SNL" has also tapped special hosts for the last four episodes. The show's alum Jimmy Fallon will return as host for the April 15 episode, Chris Pine will make his hosting debut on the show on May 6, followed by Melissa McCarthy who returns to host the sketch series for the fifth time on May 13. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will wrap up the season on May 20.
Expressing his excitement to join the 5-time Host Club, The Rock posted on Instagram on Thursday, March 16, "Honored to host the Season Finale of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and join their illustrious, exclusive and highly sexy 5X Host Club! I started my career 20yrs ago in NYC and from that vey (sic) first night, the city embraced me as a son. This SNL is special. I'm coming home to make history and have a KILLER show with the brilliant SNL cast and production team (I may or may not get slightly drunk 3 out of the 7 days I'm there). #SNL #SeasonFinale #MakingHistory #5xHostClub #NYC MAY 20th."
"SNL" will air a new episode on April 8 with host Louis C.K. and musical guest The Chainsmokers.
