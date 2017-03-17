Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott reteam for Navy SEAL film “War Party”
March 17, 2017 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tom Hardy will star as a decorated Navy SEAL in “War Party”, with Ridley Scott attached to produce, Variety said.
“Killing Me Softly” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” director Andrew Dominik is helming with Scott producing, along with Jules Daly for Scott Free. According to insiders, Netflix is in talks to acquire the project in a seven-figure deal.
If the deal closes, this would mark the second large-scale project the streamer has acquired since tapping Scott Stuber to run their film initiative. The other property is a film about the Black Panther Party, with Justin Lin on board to direct.
Hardy and Scott recently worked together on the FX series “Taboo,” which Hardy starred in and Scott produced. The series was recently renewed for a second season.
Aside from “Taboo,” Hardy is attached to star opposite Channing Tatum in the Paramount action thriller “Triple Frontier.”
Hardy can be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
