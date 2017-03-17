Henry Cavill joins Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible 6”
March 17, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Superman depicter Henry Cavill has been cast in "Mission: Impossible 6". The announcement comes from director Christopher McQuarry, who has taken to his Instagram account to post a photo along with a rather sly caption addressed to Cavill, AceShowbiz said.
"Say, @henrycavill," writes the director. "Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of 'Mission: Impossible'. No pressure," he adds. Cavill responds with, "How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair..."
McQuarrie later replies by mentioning the requirements Cavill will need to join the movie starring Tom Cruise as the infamous spy Ethan Hunt.
"@henrycavill excellent," writes McQuarrie. He asks in the caption, "Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?" to which Cavill replies with, "Oh ok.....I'm in!"
Cavill's role in "Mission: Impossible 6" is still kept under wraps, but sources say that he may play the right hand man of the head of the IMF. Cavill is no stranger to starring in spy movie. Back in 2015, he played American superspy Napoleon Solo in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E". Cavill's upcoming movies include "Justice League" and "Man of Steel 2", in which he will reprise his role as Superman.
"Mission: Impossible 6" will hit U.S. theaters on July 27, with McQuarrie directing as well as writing the script. Cruise will once again produce the movie along with David Ellison and J.J. Abrams.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's new open-source algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35 percent This reduction method is similar to their Zopfli algorithm that shrinks PNG and gzip files without needing to create a new format.
Community development in the focus of VivaCell-MTS' attention Despite the extreme necessity, the residents of Mozrov have never had a tractor; they used the tractors of neighboring villages.
Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott reteam for Navy SEAL film “War Party” Hardy and Scott recently worked together on the FX series “Taboo,” which Hardy starred in and Scott produced.
"American Horror Story" creator brings 1980s drama “Pose” to FX Set in 1986, "Pose" will look at "the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City".