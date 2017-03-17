// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kasabian unveil new single, announce album and tour (video)

Kasabian unveil new single, announce album and tour
 March 17, 2017 - 14:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kasabian have announced that their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ will be released on April 28, NME said.

The album features 12 tracks including the single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’, which is out now. Check out the full tracklisting below.

‘Ill Ray (The King)’

‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

‘TwentyFourSeven’

‘Good Fight’

‘Wasted’

‘Come Back Kid’

‘The Party Never Ends’

‘Are You Looking For Action’

‘All Through The Night’

‘Sixteen Blocks’

‘Bless This Acid House’

‘Put Your Life On It’

The band’s Serge Pizzorno recently revealed that the album is about “saving guitar music was the abyss”.

“I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own,” he added. “I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important.”

Kasabian have also announced an intimate UK and Ireland tour leading up to the album’s release. Check out the full list of dates below.

Wed 12 April – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia

This summer, the band will headline Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Glasgow’s new TRNSMT Festival.

