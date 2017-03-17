Prague hosts Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei exhibit "Law of Journey"
March 17, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Gallery in Prague opened "Law of the Journey" on Wednesday, March 15, the first solo exhibition of the Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in the Czech Republic, DW reports.
The show, which will run through January 7, 2018, includes the artist's latest work, also called "Law of the Journey." His largest installation to date, it is a 70-meter-long (230-foot-long) inflatable boat with 258 oversized faceless refugee figures.
The museum describes the exhibition as a "Multi-layered, epic statement on the human condition: an artist's expression of empathy and moral concern in the face of continuous, uncontrolled destruction and carnage."
The location of the exhibition also holds its own dark historical charge: During World War II, the building of the National Gallery in Prague served as an assembly point for Jews before their deportation to the concentration camp in Terezín in 1939-1941.
Ai has recently staged many large-scale installations inspired by the fate of migrants, covering, for example, the columns of Berlin's Konzerthaus with 14,000 orange life jackets from Lesbos.
He also spent the last year visiting some 40 refugee camps and crossing points such as the US-Mexican and Turkish-Syrian borders, filming a documentary called "Human Flow" that will premiere in the summer of 2017.
"There's no refugee crisis, but only human crisis… In dealing with refugees we've lost our very basic values," Ai said in the Prague exhibition's presentation.
The Chinese artist is currently based in Berlin and also has a studio in Beijing.
Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/CTK/R. Vondrous
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Tesla raises $1.2 bn, 20 percent more than planned Musk said Tesla was considering a number of options, including raising capital, to reduce risk ahead of the upcoming Model 3 sedan.
Killer of rare Large Blue butterflies convicted in Britain "It is a unique case. There has never been a prosecution in terms of capturing and killing in the past," prosecutor Kevin Withey said.
At least 30 Somali refugees shot dead off Yemen coast The refugees were hit by light weapons fire in waters off rebel-held Hodeida but managed to dock in the city's port, an official said.
Gyumri welcomes Ameriabank's Kumayri branch Ameriabank launched My Gyumri campaign, offering the branch customers special benefits on cards, loan products and online banking services.