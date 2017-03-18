“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” character poster features Jude Law

PanARMENIAN.Net - "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" has released a character poster ahead its May 12 release date. Making its way out via the movie's official Twitter account, the poster highlights Jude Law's King Vortigern, who will be the main villain of the epic adventure film. A tagline which reads "Temptation Blackens the Heart" is written on the poster, describing Vortigern's nature, AceShowbiz said.

The movie has also released a promotional photo which sees Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur, with tagline "From Nothing Comes a King" written on it. There is also a GIF which features Hunnam's Arthur pulling Excalibur from stone.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword". Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne.

When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy...whether he likes it or not.

Also starring alongside Hunnam and Law in the movie are Astrid Berges-Frisbey as Guinevere, Djimon Hounsou as Sir Bedivere, Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill Wilson, Eric Bana as King Uther Pendagron and Kamil Lemieszewski as Merlin. David Beckham will have a role as Blackleg Leader.